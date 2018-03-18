Li Keqiang -- Premier of China's State Council

Li Keqiang is endorsed as Chinese premier at the ongoing first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2018. (Xinhua)

The following is the biographical sketch of Li Keqiang:Li Keqiang, male, Han ethnicity, was born in July 1955 and is from Dingyuan, Anhui Province. He began his first job in March 1974 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in May 1976. Li is a graduate of Peking University's Law Department where he earned a Bachelor of Law degree, and of the university's School of Economics where he completed an in-service graduate program in economics and was awarded a Doctor of Economics degree.Li is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the 19th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, Premier of the State Council, and Secretary of its Leading Party Members Group.2013- Member, Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political BureauPremier, State CouncilSecretary, Leading Party Members Group of the State Council2008-2013 Member, Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political BureauVice Premier, State CouncilDeputy Secretary, Leading Party Members Group of the State Council2007-2008 Member, Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau2005-2007 Secretary, CPC Liaoning Provincial CommitteeChairman, Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People's Congress2004-2005 Secretary, CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee2003-2004 Secretary, CPC Henan Provincial CommitteeChairman, Standing Committee of the Henan Provincial People's Congress2002-2003 Secretary, CPC Henan Provincial CommitteeGovernor, Henan Province1999-2002 Deputy Secretary, CPC Henan Provincial CommitteeGovernor, Henan Province1998-1999 Deputy Secretary, CPC Henan Provincial CommitteeActing Governor, Henan Province1993-1998 First Member, Secretariat, Central Committee of the Communist Youth League (CYL)President, China Youth University of Political Studies (concurrently)Attended an in-service graduate program in economics at School of Economics, Peking University and was awarded Master of Economics and Doctor of Economics degrees (1988-1994)1985-1993 Member, Secretariat, CYL Central CommitteeVice Chairman, All-China Youth Federation (concurrently)Took a continuing studies course for provincial- and ministerial-level officials at the Central Party School (Sep-Nov 1991)1983-1985 Alternate member, Secretariat, CYL Central Committee1983 Director, Schools Department, CYL Central CommitteeSecretary-General, All-China Students' Federation (concurrently)1982-1983 Secretary, CYL Committee of Peking UniversityMember, Standing Committee of the CYL Central Committee1978-1982 Student, Law Department, Peking UniversityLeader, Students' Union, Peking University1976-1978 Party branch secretary, Damiao Brigade, Damiao Commune, Fengyang County, Anhui Province1974-1976 Educated youth, Dongling Brigade, Damiao Commune, Fengyang County, Anhui ProvinceMember, 15th through 19th CPC Central CommitteesMember, Political Bureau and its Standing Committee, 17th through 19th CPC Central CommitteesMember, Standing Committee, 8th NPC