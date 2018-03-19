China's new cabinet member candidates finalized for voting

Candidate members for China's new cabinet have been finalized for voting on Monday at the ongoing session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature.



At the ninth meeting of the session's presidium on Sunday morning, participants decided on preliminary candidates list for vice premiers, state councilors, ministers, governor of the central bank, chief auditor, and secretary-general of the State Council, as well as the leaders and members of eight special committees of the 13th NPC.



The list was distributed to all delegations for discussion after the meeting.



At its tenth meeting Sunday afternoon, the presidium decided by voting the final candidates for these cabinet and NPC special committee members.



On Monday, nearly 3,000 NPC deputies will vote to decide on appointment of members of the new cabinet, and vote on personnel of the NPC special committees.



Both presidium meetings were presided over by Li Zhanshu, the presidium's executive chairman.



The candidates for the new cabinet were nominated by newly-appointed Premier Li Keqiang, while the candidates for personnel of the NPC special committees were proposed by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.



The presidium also decided to distribute draft resolutions on the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate to all delegations for deliberations.



Between the two presidium meetings, executive chairpersons held their seventh meeting, also chaired by Li.

