Chinese national legislature meets to decide new cabinet lineup

The seventh plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

The 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held the seventh plenary meeting of its first session Monday morning to decide the new lineup of the State Council.The candidates for vice premiers, state councilors, ministers, governor of the central bank, auditor-general and secretary-general of the State Council will be nominated by Premier Li Keqiang.Legislators will also vote on the candidates of the chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of eight special committees of the 13th NPC at the meeting.