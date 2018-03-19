Wang Yi nominated to head China's foreign ministry

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/19 10:35:13
Wang Yi was nominated to head China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress Monday.

Premier Li Keqiang submitted the nomination to the national legislature and nearly 3,000 deputies will vote on the nomination.

Posted in: POLITICS,NEWS
blog comments powered by Disqus