Wang Yi nominated to head China's foreign ministry
Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/19 10:35:13
Wang Yi was nominated to head China's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
at a plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress Monday.
Premier Li Keqiang submitted the nomination to the national legislature and nearly 3,000 deputies will vote on the nomination.
