Quick look at China's new cabinet lineup

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/19 10:55:24
A new lineup of China's State Council, nominated by Premier Li Keqiang, was endorsed Monday at a plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.

The following is the list:

Vice premiers: Han Zheng, Sun Chunlan, Hu Chunhua, Liu He

State councilors: Wei Fenghe, Wang Yong, Wang Yi, Xiao Jie, Zhao Kezhi

Secretary-general of the State Council: Xiao Jie

-- Wang Yi, minister of foreign affairs

-- Wei Fenghe, minister of national defense

-- He Lifeng, head of the national development and reform commission

-- Chen Baosheng, minister of education

-- Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology

-- Miao Wei, minister of industry and information technology

-- Bater, head of the state ethnic affairs commission

-- Zhao Kezhi, minister of public security

-- Chen Wenqing, minister of state security

-- Huang Shuxian, minister of civil affairs

-- Fu Zhenghua, minister of justice

-- Liu Kun, minister of finance

-- Zhang Jinan, minister of human resources and social security

-- Lu Hao, minister of natural resources

-- Li Ganjie, minister of ecological environment

-- Wang Menghui, minister of housing and urban-rural development

-- Li Xiaopeng, minister of transport

-- E Jingping, minister of water resources

-- Han Changfu, minister of agriculture and rural affairs

-- Zhong Shan, minister of commerce

-- Luo Shugang, minister of culture and tourism

-- Ma Xiaowei, head of the national health commission

-- Sun Shaocheng, minister of veterans affairs

-- Wang Yupu, minister of emergency management

-- Yi Gang, governor of the people's bank of China

-- Hu Zejun, auditor-general of the national audit office.

