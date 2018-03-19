Seventh plenary meeting of 1st session of 13th NPC held in Beijing

The seventh plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua





Staff members prepare to distribute vote papers at the seventh plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) casts her vote paper at the seventh plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

Chen Zhu presides over the seventh plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua