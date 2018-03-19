Wheat, flowering rapeseed field seen in NW China's Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/19 11:35:40

Photo taken on March 18, 2018 shows wheat and flowering rapeseed field in Zhonglou Village of Wuhou Township in Mianxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo: Xinhua


 

