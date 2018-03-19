Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president(5)

Congratulations are pouring in from around the world after Xi Jinping was elected Chinese president by a unanimous vote on Saturday at the ongoing session of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature.



Xi was also unanimously elected chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).



In their congratulatory messages, leaders of foreign countries, political parties and organizations expressed confidence that under Xi's leadership, China will achieve greater prosperity and make more contributions to world peace and development.



The following is an edited version of some of the messages.



Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said Xi's election as Chinese president by a unanimous vote shows that his domestic and foreign policy is highly trusted by the Chinese people.



He said he believes that the Chinese president's experience in governance and his far-sightedness will ensure new achievements in development.



Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who also holds the rotating chair of the African Union this year, said China has made remarkable achievements under Xi's leadership, with the Chinese people's livelihood improved and China's international influence enhanced.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that China will be a great socialist state in the 21st century guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.



He expressed the belief that China will continue to safeguard peace, uphold international law and promote a more balanced world.



Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he is willing to work with Xi to promote Italy-China relations and enhance their practical cooperation in multilateral institutions within the framework of EU-China cooperation.



Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he believes that under Xi's new tenure, the solid and friendly relations between Portugal and China will be further enhanced and their practical cooperation in a wide range of fields will make greater progress.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Xi has demonstrated his firm commitment and leadership regarding the partnership between the Chinese government and the United Nations.



The world body, he added, is willing to further increase cooperation with China to safeguard peace, realize sustainable development and promote the well-being of people worldwide.