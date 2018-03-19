Buffalo fight marks traditional festival

People watch a buffalo fight in Congjiang County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, March 18, 2018 to mark the traditional lunar Feb. 2 festival. Chinese people call it the day when the "dragon raises its head", which means the spring awakens after winter hibernation. Photo: China News Service

