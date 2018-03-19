Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (4)

Congratulations are pouring in from around the world after Xi Jinping was elected Chinese president by a unanimous vote on Saturday at the ongoing session of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature.



Xi, 64, was also unanimously elected chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).



In their congratulatory messages, leaders of foreign countries, political parties and organizations expressed confidence that under Xi's leadership, China will achieve greater prosperity and make more contributions to world peace and development.



The following is an edited version of some of the messages.



Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni said he believes that under Xi's wise leadership, China will achieve further development and prosperity, and will continue to play an important role in international and regional affairs.



Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Xi has won the full trust of all Chinese people with his tremendous achievements.



"I firmly believe that, with your far-sighted and tireless endeavor, the Chinese government and people will make steady progress toward realizing the Two Centenary Goals," Hun Sen said in his message.



The Two Centenary Goals, put forth by the Communist Party of China (CPC) for building socialism with Chinese characteristics, are to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects by the time the CPC marks its centenary in 2021, and to build China into a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious by the time the People's Republic of China celebrates its centenary in 2049.



Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said that under Xi's excellent leadership, China has made significant achievements in building a modern and strong socialist country, making major contributions to global peace, development and prosperity. He hoped that China could achieve new success as a responsible major country with strategic leadership.



Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that over the past five years, Xi has led China to new achievements amidst an uncertain and challenging international environment.



The Chinese government "has shown great determination to improve the lives of the Chinese people," said Lee, adding that he is confident that under Xi's strong leadership, "China will continue to forge ahead and realize its vision for a new era."



Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that under Xi's forward-looking leadership, China is carrying out a carefully crafted reform strategy for national stability, development and prosperity.



Xi's election as Chinese president will help improve China's role and status on the global stage as a prestigious major country to guarantee global and regional stability and security, he added.



Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said Xi's election as Chinese president fully demonstrates the Chinese society's firm support for the political line Xi has determined.



Under Xi's wise leadership, China has obtained unprecedented achievements in economic and social development as well as the consolidation of international prestige, Rahmon said.

