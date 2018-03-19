Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Who are you? A scammer?"So responded most of the friends of a man surnamed Zha when staff at the No.89 bus station called them. Recently, Hao Chunqiu, a driver of the No.89 bus, found a bag as he was cleaning the bus after work and handed it in to the director of the bus station. The staff called the numbers on business cards found in Zha's bag, telling them that Zha left his bag on the bus and asking them for Zha's phone number. However, most of them thought the callers were fraudsters. The staff called about 20 numbers before they finally got in touch with Zha's family who gave them his number. Zha got his bag back and expressed his appreciation of the staff's effort in finding him. The bag contained more than 10,000 yuan ($1,582) in cash as well as some certificates. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)