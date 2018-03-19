Life in a Japanese pressure cooker

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







When I was in Japan for a vacation last month, I noticed a peculiar phenomenon. Every day during rush hour, a migration of "social animals" takes place in the subway and on the streets.



In Japan, there's a known concept, "social animals," which is used to describe workers, especially company workers. The term implies that their bosses work them like domesticated animals and that they are under a lot of pressure.



At first I thought it was an exaggeration, but when I witnessed the "migration" in the subway, I could almost feel the pressure they are under.



Most of them are "salary men" wearing standard suits, carrying briefcases, storming in and out of the trains, and haring up the escalators, all flowing in the same direction. It felt no less intense than the migration of wildebeest across the African savanna.



After a long day at work, many of these "social animals" end up in small bars drowning their sorrows.



My friend, who has been living in Japan for seven years, told me that the movies and books weren't exaggerating. A career in a Japanese company is really an occupation that can resemble working in a pressure cooker.



She started working in a large Japanese company soon after graduating from college. The company has been chosen by media as one of Japan's best employers several years in a row because of the benefit package it gives its staff.



However, the corporate culture there is strictly hierarchical and oppressive for newcomers.



The first year she worked there, she was required by her department head to put on a show during the annual holiday celebrations, singing and dancing with the other newbies. Seniors in her department ordered an outfit for her, and it turned out to be a ridiculously short mini skirt, barely long enough to cover her buttocks.



While she was dancing at the party, one of the bosses suddenly rushed up on stage and pulled her stockings down to her ankles.



Shocked, she asked him why, and he simply said, "They are supposed to be worn this way." None of the others thought this action was strange in any way, not even the other performers.



At the annual company picnic, she and her tribe of "fresh meat" had to serve all the bosses.



They carried garbage bags up and down the aisle of the train and collected all the cans. They had no fun at all and were constantly expected to run errands, buy drinks and bring napkins.



In her daily work, the relationship between her and her boss is a tricky one that requires careful attention to the nuances of language.



In a 2015 Japanese drama A Restaurant with Many Problems, the friend of the main character had to apologize naked in front of her boss for a work-related issue.



At that time, I thought the drama raised feminism awareness but was an exaggeration. Looking back, it may very well be an honest portrayal of the Japanese business culture.



The Japanese society is one great paradox. It is more technically advanced, cleaner and more morally intricate than the Chinese society, but at the same time, hierarchical and oppressive.



While I had a great time there, I can hardly imagine working and surviving there. Maybe I would need the aid of those little bars.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



