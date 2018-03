Zhou Qiang elected president of China's Supreme People's Court

Zhou Qiang was elected president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) Sunday at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.



He took an oath of allegiance to the country's Constitution upon assuming office.



Zhou, born in April 1960, is currently a member of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee. He was first elected president of the SPC in 2013.