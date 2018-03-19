Type-59 tank kicks up plumes of dust

A soldier assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army finalizes the sighting during a recent military skills demonstration. Photo: China Military Online

A machine gunner wearing ghillie suits, a type of camouflage, sights in on targets during a recent military skills demonstration. He is assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army. Photo: China Military Online

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army board Type-59 tanks during a recent military skills demonstration. Photo: China Military Online

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army prepare to board their Type-59 tanks during a recent military skills demonstration. Photo: China Military Online

A Type-59 tank attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army kicks up plumes of dust as it moves forward during a recent military skills demonstration. Photo: China Military Online