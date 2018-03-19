Toronto says goodbye to its beloved giant pandas

Photo taken on March 18, 2018 shows the Toronto Zoo's four giant pandas were heading off to the Calgary Zoo after captivating visitors for a final time. The pandas, the pair Da Mao and Er Shun and their cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, are in Canada on loan as part of the Global Giant Panda Conservation Breeding Program. Da Mao and Er Shun first came to Toronto in March 2013. Their cubs were born to great celebration in October 2015. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Ruidong)

The Toronto Zoo displays a live countdown clock until the pandas' departure at 6 p.m. on March 18, 2018. The pandas, the pair Da Mao and Er Shun and their cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, are in Canada on loan as part of the Global Giant Panda Conservation Breeding Program. Da Mao and Er Shun first came to Toronto in March 2013. Their cubs were born to great celebration in October 2015. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Ruidong)

