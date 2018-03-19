S. Korean prosecutors seek arrest warrant on ex-President Lee Myung-bak over corruption

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/19 17:31:15
South Korean prosecutors on Monday requested an arrest warrant on former President Lee Myung-bak over a number of corruption charges.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office called for a Seoul court to issue a warrant to arrest Lee, who served out his five-year presidential term through early 2013, according to local media reports.

About 18 counts of corruption, including bribery, embezzlement, breach of trust and tax evasion, were levied against Lee.

