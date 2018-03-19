Chinese language contest promotes mutual understanding

A dozen US high school students posed merrily for a group photo, each holding a painting or drawing to which they put the final touches on minutes before on Saturday in a Chinese language and arts contest in the western US state of California.



The students, from Justin-Siena High School in Napa city in northern California, joined their peers from other schools from various places around San Francisco for the annual 14th Chinese Language Bridge Cup Contest.



Shelby Thomason, an 11th-grade girl from Justin-Siena High School, completed an oil painting of a tree during the two-hour contest, which she said represented her hopes for everyone on the planet.



Thomason, who began studying Chinese three years ago, said the contest, which drew more than 1,100 children ranging from kindergarten kids to high schoolers, was great fun.



"I think it's really cool that people from all over California, not just people from a Chinese background, can come and participate in these kinds of things," Thomason said after the contest.



Vivi Li, a teacher of world languages at Justin-Siena High School, said one in 10 of the students in her school are taking Chinese course.



"It's really unusual for a Catholic school that has only about 650 students on campus in Napa, where there are much smaller Chinese communities than any other places in San Francisco," Li said.



She added that her students expressed tremendous passion for the two-day event, which was jointly hosted by the Confucius Institute at San Francisco State University and the San Francisco Unified School District.



The students were free to choose to compete in events ranging from Chinese calligraphy (Brush), Chinese calligraphy (Pen), drawing or painting, Chinese composition and Chinese poetry recital.



Xie Jiaxin, director of the Confucius Institute, said the contest aimed to provide US and overseas Chinese kids a platform to present their Chinese language proficiency and demonstrate their Chinese cultural talents.





