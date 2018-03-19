Two-day ministerial meeting of WTO begins in Indian capital

The two-day informal World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial meeting is scheduled to begin Monday in Indian capital New Delhi.



Officials said representatives from 50 members will gather for the meeting.



"The meeting will provide an opportunity to engage in free and frank discussions with the hope that it will lead to political guidance on some major issues," a commerce ministry spokesman said.



The ministerial meeting, according to officials, will provide an opportunity for ministers to explore in greater detail options on different issues for re-invigorating the WTO.



"In the absence of ministerial guidance at the Eleventh Ministerial Conference (MC 11) that took place from Dec. 10 to 13 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, it is hoped that the New Delhi meeting will provide an opportunity for ministers to explore in greater detail the options on different issues for re-invigorating the WTO," the spokesman said.



The meeting is expected to find a permanent solution to the food stock-holding by WTO members.



"Safeguarding and strengthening the multilateral trading system was never as important as it is today, and the WTO is also facing systemic challenges, particularly its dispute settlement arm," the commerce ministry officials said.

