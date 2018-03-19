Artist Qiu Zhijie’s Colorful Lantern Scroll Project debuts at Beijing Minsheng Art Museum

A lantern from Qiu's Notes on the Colorful Lantern Scroll Project at the Beijing Minsheng Art Museum Photo: Courtesy of the Beijing Minsheng Art Museum

Inspired by the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) painting Colorful Lantern Scroll, which features scenes of people celebrating the traditional Lantern Festival as well as depictions of everyday urban life, Chinese artist Qiu Zhijie is making an ambitious attempt to recreate the scenes from the painting in real life with his Colorful Lantern Scroll Project.The new exhibition Qiu's Notes on the Colorful Lantern Scroll Project at the Beijing Minsheng Art Museum is offering visitors a peak into the artist's giant project, which includes installation works, paintings as well as live performances.According to Fan Di'an, the president of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Qiu's research and recreation of the old painting is not only an attempt to educate people about ancient China, but also an experiment in rebuilding a world from hundreds of years ago using modern images and videos.At the opening of the exhibition on Friday, Qiu said that he was inspired by the painting because it helped him to "understand what is China, what is Chinese art and what is a Chinese artist."Starting his research in 2009, the project gradually took form as he toured to different places across the country to study various ancient buildings and traditional customs.The exhibition is scheduled to run until May 5.