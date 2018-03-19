Dollar steady on trader anxieties, Fed ‘dot plot’ projections

The dollar held steady against a basket of major peers on Monday as traders braced for new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's first monetary policy meeting this week and as the increased threat of trade protectionism kept markets on edge.



The safe haven yen edged higher as investors' risk appetite waned, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipping 0.20 percent.



Traders are also nervous after weekend polls suggested a massive drop in public support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his handling of a festering cronyism scandal, which has raised doubts about his ability to press forward with his reflationary economic agenda, including monetary easing.



The dollar's index against a basket of six major peers stood at 90.276. On Friday, the dollar index hit a two-week high near 90.38, following strong US economic data.



US industrial production surged in February, while the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose in March to the highest level since 2004.



The figures reinforced views that the global economy is enjoying strong growth and that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at the end of its policy meeting, which is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday.



With a 25 basis point rate hike seen as a done deal, a key focus is on whether Fed policy makers forecast four rate hikes this year in their "dot plot" projections, instead of three they had projected at a December meeting.



The prospects of more rate hikes typically support a currency because higher interest rates tend to attract funds.





