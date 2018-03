A woman scans a QR code so she can use one of Shou Qi Group's shared cars in Guiyang, capital of Southwest China's Guizhou Province, over the weekend. Shou Qi entered Guiyang's car-sharing market on Saturday by introducing its first batch of 200 Chery four-seat shared electronic cars to the city. The new-energy vehicle, with a maximum speed of 100 kilometers an hour, is able to travel a range of 250 kilometers on a single charge. Photo: IC