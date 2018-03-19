Stocks rise as new economic team formed

China stocks ended higher on Monday, with gains led by healthcare firms, after the central government formed a new economic team.



At the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.29 percent at 3,279.25 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.44 percent to end on 4,074.25 points.



The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.16 percent and the start-up board ChiNext index was higher by 1.19 percent.



Property firms led the decline, with a property sub-index losing 2.50 percent after data showed China's new home price growth slowed in February.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Shenzhen Geoway Co up 10.06 percent, Zhe Jiang Dong Ri Ltd up 10.04 percent and SDIC Zhonglu Fruit Juice Co up 10.03 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Cultural Investment Holdings Co down 9.99 percent, Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Co down 9.98 percent and China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co down 7.35 percent.



An industry analyst said that the forming of a new economic team shows policy continuation as China cracks down on riskier financing and a debt build-up that may pose systemic risks to the world's second-largest economy.



The new economic team has also cemented market confidence on the country's stable financial market, the analyst said.





