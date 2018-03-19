Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Product's 1,001
5 Low-lying area
9 Sews on patches
14 Folk story
15 Hunchback on film
16 Hurries
17 Re-sign after lawyering up
20 Not a veteran
21 Poem of tribute
22 Speaker's platform
23 Traveler's rest
24 Inner ear?
26 Fancy pitcher
28 Dublin's land
30 Cup supporter
34 Dog-to-be
37 Jolly old saint
39 Whacked biblically
40 78, for U.S. men
44 Kidney-related
45 Destiny
46 Maximizing suffix
47 Start of a beat
49 Rip
51 Seafood you crack
53 Toweled
54 Big Band, for one
57 Type of helmet
60 Fond du ___
62 Departs
64 Go for an after-dinner stroll
67 Creature's armor
68 Not that
69 Noted canal
70 Not those
71 Blubbers
72 Fluid-filled sac
DOWN
1 Stations for gestations
2 Anglo-___
3 John on the piano
4 Play in a kid's game
5 Putting on film, in a way
6 Turkish VIP title
7 Nuts or bananas
8 Wear away
9 "The A-Team" muscle
10 Parts of the auditory canal
11 Bracketology org.
12 Prefix meaning "tenth"
13 Bygone fliers
18 Courteous
19 It's breaking daily
25 Not long-winded
27 Feeling of comfort
29 Brilliance of success
31 Deal (with)
32 Greek letters
33 Landlord's due
34 "The Incredibles" surname
35 Part of the eyeball
36 ___-up rage
38 Passed bad checks
41 Gadgets with pawls
42 Banned orchard spray
43 Stunningly bold
48 First on Mohs
50 Some breads
52 Bangkok bills
54 Word with "so often"
55 Kathie Lee's co-host, once
56 Thing in the black
57 Ahem alternative
58 Seven-year malady?
59 Frequent test answer
61 Salmon variety
63 Baldwin of "30 Rock"
65 Golf prop
66 Writer's point
Solution