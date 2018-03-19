Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/19 18:48:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Product's 1,001

  5 Low-lying area

  9 Sews on patches

 14 Folk story

 15 Hunchback on film

 16 Hurries

 17 Re-sign after lawyering up

 20 Not a veteran

 21 Poem of tribute

 22 Speaker's platform

 23 Traveler's rest

 24 Inner ear?

 26 Fancy pitcher

 28 Dublin's land

 30 Cup supporter

 34 Dog-to-be

 37 Jolly old saint

 39 Whacked biblically

 40 78, for U.S. men

 44 Kidney-related

 45 Destiny

 46 Maximizing suffix

 47 Start of a beat

 49 Rip

 51 Seafood you crack

 53 Toweled

 54 Big Band, for one

 57 Type of helmet

 60 Fond du ___

 62 Departs

 64 Go for an after-dinner stroll

 67 Creature's armor

 68 Not that

 69 Noted canal

 70 Not those

 71 Blubbers

 72 Fluid-filled sac

DOWN

  1 Stations for gestations

  2 Anglo-___

  3 John on the piano

  4 Play in a kid's game

  5 Putting on film, in a way

  6 Turkish VIP title

  7 Nuts or bananas

  8 Wear away

  9 "The A-Team" muscle

 10 Parts of the auditory canal

 11 Bracketology org.

 12 Prefix meaning "tenth"

 13 Bygone fliers

 18 Courteous

19 It's breaking daily

 25 Not long-winded

27 Feeling of comfort

 29 Brilliance of success

 31 Deal (with)

 32 Greek letters

 33 Landlord's due

 34 "The Incredibles" surname

 35 Part of the eyeball

 36 ___-up rage

 38 Passed bad checks

 41 Gadgets with pawls

 42 Banned orchard spray

 43 Stunningly bold

 48 First on Mohs

 50 Some breads

 52 Bangkok bills

 54 Word with "so often"

 55 Kathie Lee's co-host, once

 56 Thing in the black

 57 Ahem alternative

 58 Seven-year malady?

 59 Frequent test answer

 61 Salmon variety

 63 Baldwin of "30 Rock"

 65 Golf prop

 66 Writer's point

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus