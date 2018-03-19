Puzzle

ACROSS1 Product's 1,0015 Low-lying area9 Sews on patches14 Folk story15 Hunchback on film16 Hurries17 Re-sign after lawyering up20 Not a veteran21 Poem of tribute22 Speaker's platform23 Traveler's rest24 Inner ear?26 Fancy pitcher28 Dublin's land30 Cup supporter34 Dog-to-be37 Jolly old saint39 Whacked biblically40 78, for U.S. men44 Kidney-related45 Destiny46 Maximizing suffix47 Start of a beat49 Rip51 Seafood you crack53 Toweled54 Big Band, for one57 Type of helmet60 Fond du ___62 Departs64 Go for an after-dinner stroll67 Creature's armor68 Not that69 Noted canal70 Not those71 Blubbers72 Fluid-filled sacDOWN1 Stations for gestations2 Anglo-___3 John on the piano4 Play in a kid's game5 Putting on film, in a way6 Turkish VIP title7 Nuts or bananas8 Wear away9 "The A-Team" muscle10 Parts of the auditory canal11 Bracketology org.12 Prefix meaning "tenth"13 Bygone fliers18 Courteous19 It's breaking daily25 Not long-winded27 Feeling of comfort29 Brilliance of success31 Deal (with)32 Greek letters33 Landlord's due34 "The Incredibles" surname35 Part of the eyeball36 ___-up rage38 Passed bad checks41 Gadgets with pawls42 Banned orchard spray43 Stunningly bold48 First on Mohs50 Some breads52 Bangkok bills54 Word with "so often"55 Kathie Lee's co-host, once56 Thing in the black57 Ahem alternative58 Seven-year malady?59 Frequent test answer61 Salmon variety63 Baldwin of "30 Rock"65 Golf prop66 Writer's point

Solution