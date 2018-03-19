Innovative talents see highest frequencies of job hopping

Innovative talents in China have the highest frequencies of job hopping in the country, according to an analysis conducted by LinkedIn based on its 39 million Chinese users, Shanghai Observer reported Monday. More talents would like to work in sectors such as internet, real estate, auto, financial services and education management. In contrast, fewer talents would like to work in industries like oil energy, mechanical engineering or retailing. Interestingly, popular industries see higher frequencies of job hopping. In addition to first-tier cities like Beijing and Shanghai, second-tier cities like Hangzhou and Chengdu with lower costs of living are now attracting more talents. Illustration: Lu Ting/GT