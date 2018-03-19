Happy holiday catching on around the world

By Chen Shasha Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/19 18:53:40

Social, economic and environmental well-being





It encourages governments, organizations as well as individuals to observe the day "in an appropriate manner, including through education and public awareness-raising activities."



Young as it is, the day has yet to be as well-known and popular as big festivals like



Meg Weston, the US



"Happiness is having family and friends and being stable. It means to go out, do things, have fun and stay active."



Sarah Holman, the US



"I think happiness is just waking up every day and really looking forward to the next one and enjoying people and the places in your life. I love the people in my life and I now feel very happy and content with them around."



Tabea Steinmann, Germany



"I think it is good weather, because I am kind of sad when it is cloudy and gray. It is laughing with friends, eating with them and trying things with them. Sometimes it [life] is really stressful, but in the end, things mostly work out. I have people to support me if I am going through a hard time."



Charlie Boullón, Germany



"Happiness is the thing that you cannot pay for. It is not money or something; it is friends and family. I cherish the moments I spent with them. Like right now, we are traveling together in another country on a vacation."



Teo Conejero, Spain



"I think happiness is to feel complete. You have to do lots of things and feel that your life is full. You can be happy when you really believe in yourself. You are doing the things you want to do despite problems, changes and what other people think about. It is to feel yourself completely free. It is to have family and friends.



My happiest moment was when my child was born. Seeing the face of your little boy, it is an amazing moment in your life and something that you have never expected. I feel really happy because I have a lovely child and wife; I have work which allows me to travel around the world. Life has given me a present."



Debbi Parker, the US



"I would say the happiest moment is getting to know our new grandson, who is just a baby right now.



Happiness is making things better for other people. I have been very much involved in charity here [in Shanghai]. Seeing the people who we have helped is a very good feeling."



Sardor Hasanov, Uzbekistan



"I think for me, it is our family and our health. It is also about peace, as we know there are difficult situations in some countries and regions. I feel happy now because I have a wonderful family.



I can travel to see the world and discover new things. For everybody, it will be very nice to celebrate this day, not only in Shanghai, but also everywhere in the world, as a special day."



Alisher Aliev, Uzbekistan



"Happiness is that my family is healthy and wealthy. They feel comfortable with me whoever I am and give me company. It is when I am traveling, meeting lots of interesting people and having interesting conversations with them about their points of view, lifestyles and cultures. It is when I come home to my wife, we have a cup of coffee and talk about our day. Capture the moment, that's the point."



March 20 is the International Day of Happiness, celebrated by the United Nations since 2013. But, what is it for? In 2012, the UN General Assembly proclaimed March 20 as International Day of Happiness, which recognizes happiness and well-being as universal goals for all humans around world and stresses the importance of their recognition in public policy objectives.It encourages governments, organizations as well as individuals to observe the day "in an appropriate manner, including through education and public awareness-raising activities."Young as it is, the day has yet to be as well-known and popular as big festivals like Valentine's Day or International Women's Day. However, people never stop striving for happiness in their own ways every day. The Global Times recently spoke with several foreigners in Shanghai who shared their sincere feelings about happiness and the happiest moments that they have ever experienced in their lives."Happiness is having family and friends and being stable. It means to go out, do things, have fun and stay active.""I think happiness is just waking up every day and really looking forward to the next one and enjoying people and the places in your life. I love the people in my life and I now feel very happy and content with them around.""I think it is good weather, because I am kind of sad when it is cloudy and gray. It is laughing with friends, eating with them and trying things with them. Sometimes it [life] is really stressful, but in the end, things mostly work out. I have people to support me if I am going through a hard time.""Happiness is the thing that you cannot pay for. It is not money or something; it is friends and family. I cherish the moments I spent with them. Like right now, we are traveling together in another country on a vacation.""I think happiness is to feel complete. You have to do lots of things and feel that your life is full. You can be happy when you really believe in yourself. You are doing the things you want to do despite problems, changes and what other people think about. It is to feel yourself completely free. It is to have family and friends.My happiest moment was when my child was born. Seeing the face of your little boy, it is an amazing moment in your life and something that you have never expected. I feel really happy because I have a lovely child and wife; I have work which allows me to travel around the world. Life has given me a present.""I would say the happiest moment is getting to know our new grandson, who is just a baby right now.Happiness is making things better for other people. I have been very much involved in charity here [in Shanghai]. Seeing the people who we have helped is a very good feeling.""I think for me, it is our family and our health. It is also about peace, as we know there are difficult situations in some countries and regions. I feel happy now because I have a wonderful family.I can travel to see the world and discover new things. For everybody, it will be very nice to celebrate this day, not only in Shanghai, but also everywhere in the world, as a special day.""Happiness is that my family is healthy and wealthy. They feel comfortable with me whoever I am and give me company. It is when I am traveling, meeting lots of interesting people and having interesting conversations with them about their points of view, lifestyles and cultures. It is when I come home to my wife, we have a cup of coffee and talk about our day. Capture the moment, that's the point." Photos:Chen Xia/GT



Photos:Chen Xia/GT



Photos:Chen Xia/GT



Photos:Chen Xia/GT



Photos:Chen Xia/GT



Photos:VCG



Photos:VCG Photos:VCG





























