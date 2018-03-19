French scientific schooner Tara to visit China for first time

The French schooner Tara will make a stop at Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal from April 15 to 29, the Tara Expeditions Foundation in Shanghai announced Thursday. It will be the first time for the schooner to visit China.Tara Expeditions is a French nonprofit organization active since 2003. The schooner Tara is a floating laboratory to study and understand the impact of climate change and the ecological crisis facing the world's ocean.The schooner has traveled nearly 400,000 kilometers since 2003, making stopovers in more than 60 countries and regions during 11 expeditions conducted in collaboration with laboratories and international organizations.In the past, the schooner drifted to the Arctic between 2006 to 2008 to conduct environmental studies there; then around the world from 2009 to 2013 in a mission dubbed Tara Ocean to study marine microorganisms such as plankton.It later traveled to the Mediterranean in 2014 to study the impact of plastic pollution on the marine ecosystem. Its current expedition, Tara Pacific, which started in May of 2016, aims to study the adaptability of coral reefs to climate change.For the past two years, its crew members have made thousands of dives and collected over 25,000 samples of corals in various waters.According to Romain Troublé, executive director of the Tara Expeditions Foundation, the visit to China is an important stop for its Pacific mission in order to enrich their study of Asian reefs, as well as form closer ties with Chinese research institutions and scientifically engage younger generation."China today is a leader in the fight against climate change, and soon bio diversity, as China will host a conference on biodiversity in 2020," Troublé told the Global Times."I am sure this will be something that we change the way we behave and the way we sustain the planet. Tara came to China to get on board this change in the paradigm and to accompany Chinese scientists in this work."The stopover in Shanghai will involve a variety of scientific and ­educational events, featuring a seminar on anti-aging based on studies of its reef research and a series of organized onboard visits open to local students.On opening day in Shanghai, hundreds of local students are expected, where they will be escorted around the boat, introduced to the scientific research conducted by Tara and see samples of sea water and fragments collected from different dives of the expedition, according to Michel Temman, Asia director and representative of Tara Expeditions Foundation.

Tara during an expedition

Researchers collect samples from the sea

Students visit the boat to see how they work

Sea creatures Photos: Courtesy of Tara Expeditions