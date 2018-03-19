Guangzhou documentary festival accepting applications

Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival has started accepting applications worldwide.



The festival will be held from Dec. 10 to 13, according to the city's culture, radio and TV, press and publication bureau.



Last year, the festival attracted 4,239 applications from 113 countries and regions, surpassing all other documentary film festivals in Asia. It also collected 150 proposals for documentary films on the theme "China Story," and many foreign documentary makers showed interest in the theme.



Like last year, the festival will keep collecting "China Story" proposals. It also encourages college students from all over the world to participate in the festival, aiming to guide more young people into the industry.



The festival, the only national-level documentary festival in China, has been held annually since 2003.

