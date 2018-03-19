Maldives launches hunt for missing boat with 25 aboard

Coastguards attached to the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) on Monday launched a search operation for a fishing boat with 25 people on board after it disappeared from radar late Sunday evening, local media reported.The MNDF said the boat was reported missing on Monday morning.Officials said the fishing boat "Concord" departed from Maradhoo, Addu City on Friday and last made contact on Sunday evening via a satellite phone.Authorities said the boat was on its way back to dock after attending technical issues on its engine.Authorities further described the vessel as a 108-foot conventional fishing boat.