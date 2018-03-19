Hong Kong unemployment rate remains low

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.9 percent from December 2017 to February 2018, the same as that from November 2017 to January 2018, official statistics showed on Monday.



Total employment number rose by around 10,300 from 3.86 million in the period from November 2017 to January 2018 to 3.87 million in the period from December 2017 to February 2018, according to the Census and Statistics Department of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.



Over the same period, the labor force also rose by around 10,600 from 3.97 million to 3.98 million.



Law Chi-kwong, the HKSAR government's Secretary for Labor and Welfare, said labor market conditions remained favorable.



The unemployment situation continued to show notable year-on-year improvement across many service sectors, particularly so for tourism-related industries such as retail and accommodation services amid the further recovery in inbound tourism, he said.



On large-scale job fairs, the Mong Kok Job Expo -- Building a Multi-culture Workplace will be held for job seekers with diversified cultural backgrounds at the MacPherson Stadium on March 21 and 22. The Kowloon East Job Fair will be held from May 15 to 17 at the Yau Tong Community Hall.



In addition, industry-based or district-based job fairs are regularly organized at various job centers.

