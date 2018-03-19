Lebanon on schedule for upcoming elections: minster

Lebanon's Interior Minister Nouhad Mashnouq assured Monday that the upcoming parliamentary elections will be held on time and that "70 percent of the preparations are now complete."



"I assured the president that key progress has been made in preparations for the elections. We have completed 70 percent of the work," said Mashnouq following his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.



He also said he briefed Aoun on "the outcome of the Rome II conference where the international community has expressed its interest in maintaining Lebanon's stability."



"We discussed as well the issue of the defense strategy which reflects the Lebanese commitment to dialogue," said the minister.



Asked about the political bickering between political parties as they geared up for the polls, Mashnouq said "tense political atmospheres are part of the electoral process. They should not linger on after the polls."



Lebanon will stage its first national referendum in nine years on May 6.



For the first time, Lebanese nationals living overseas will be able to cast ballots in early voting.



The parliament has postponed elections several times over security reasons. Its term was supposed to expire in 2013 but lawmakers approved several extensions since then.

