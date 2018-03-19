Malaysia firm to supply cement to China construction company for East Coast Rail Link

A Malaysia-based building material firm said on Monday that it has secured a 270 million ringgit ($68.92 million) cement supply contract for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, the construction of which is led by China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC).



Lafarge Malaysia said in a statement that its subsidiary Lafarge Cement Sdn Bhd has reached a cement supply agreement with China Communications Construction Sdn Bhd, the Malaysian unit of CCCC, for the ECRL project.



The contract will see Lafarge to supply cement for all eight packages of work for the ECRL project from now until December 31, 2019.



The agreement is renewable for a further two years subject to mutually agreed renewal terms and conditions, according to the statement.



Lafarge Malaysia president and chief executive officer Thierry Legrand said, the agreement marks a major milestone in the group's relationship with CCCC.



"We are very pleased to be awarded the trust to supply such a landmark project. Working closely with China Communications Construction, we are privileged to support the country's infrastructure requirements," he added.

