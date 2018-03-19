Mail exchange resumes on China-Russia border land port

International mail through Manzhouli, the largest land port on the China-Russia border, resumed Sunday.



According to the Manzhouli Customs, 360 kg of parcels were processed on the first day and transported by train to Moscow for distribution.



Mail exchange in Manzhouli was suspended in 1997 due to lack of demand. Parcels to Russia had to be sent via Hohhot or Beijing.



In view of the booming cross-border e-commerce, the General Administration of Customs approved the reopening of the Manzhouli service.

