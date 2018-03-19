Former S. African president defended by son

The former South African President Jacob Zuma's son, Edward on Monday defended his father who is facing criminal charges saying he is being victimized for calling for expropriation of land.



He issued a statement on Monday saying his father is being persecuted for fighting the white monopoly capital in the country. Last Friday the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said they will charge the former president for corruption, money laundering and racketeering.



He also said the former president is being targeted for speaking out in support of radical economic transformation and expropriation of land without compensation. Edward said his father was fighting for the poor in the country. He also vowed to defend his father.



Edward challenged the NPA to also charge those who stole the country's wealth and hid it in foreign lands.

