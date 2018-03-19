Turkish embassy in Denmark firebombed

Attackers lobbed firebombs at the Turkish embassy in Denmark, located in Hellerup District in capital Copenhagen, early Monday morning, police said.



Police Inspector Henrik Moll said they were informed that Molotov cocktails had been thrown, causing minor damage to the building.



No one was injured as the embassy was empty at that time.



Moll said a patrol present at the scene saw at least two people flee but did not give chase as they worked to put out the fire.



The incident is being investigated.

