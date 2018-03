JD customer department

JD.com Inc (JD) has established a new customer experience department at the group level and "hastily" appointed Yu Rui, vice president of the company, as the leader, news site thepaper.cn reported on Sunday.



As the "youngest vice president" at JD, Yu is described as a "firefighter" to deal with problems involving "fake products" similar to the complaint made by an online celebrity on March 13, the report said.