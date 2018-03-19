McIlroy ends title drought; Woods ties for 5th

Rory McIlroy staged a spectacular back-nine charge to claim a three-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, collecting his first PGA Tour win since 2016 and putting himself among the red-hot ­favorites for the US Masters.



Two back of overnight leader Henrik Stenson when the day began, McIlroy overhauled the Swede with a brilliant error-free final-round eight-under 64. The Northern Irishman hit five birdies over his last six holes, including a nerve-wracking clutch 25-foot (7.6-meter) birdie at the 18th to clinch his first PGA Tour title since the 2016 Tour Championship.



McIlroy arrived in Orlando with plenty of concern over the state of his game, having missed the cut in two of his four PGA Tour starts this year with his best result a tie for 20th.



After Sunday's round, though, the Northern Irishman was right back in the conversation about who will win next month's US Masters at Augusta, where he will have another chance to complete his collection of all four major titles.



McIlroy strung together four consistent sub-par rounds for an 18-under 270 total and a three-shot victory over American Bryson DeChambeau (68).



Briton Justin Rose (67) finished alone in third while Stenson (71) faded to fourth.



Tiger Woods, an eight-time winner at Bay Hill, had a 69 to cap another solid comeback effort and finished in a tie for fifth.



McIlroy's win overshadowed another patented charge from Woods, who had put himself within one shot of the lead with four to play.



Decked out in his familiar final-round red, Woods mixed six birdies with a single bogey through his opening 13 holes but watched his charge fizzle with back-to-back bogeys at 16 and 17.



While it was a disappointing end to a promising week, the 14-time major winner will take away plenty of positives as he looks ahead to next month's US Masters.



Still in the early stages of his comeback from spinal fusion surgery and years of back issues, Woods' result offered more evidence that he is getting close to his old form coming on the heels of a runner-up finish at the Valspar in the previous week.



"I felt pretty good out there. I hit the ball probably a little bit better than I did last week," said Woods.



