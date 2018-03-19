Figuratively Speaking

224m



China's projected corn consumption for 2018, up 1.5 million tons from previous forecast, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday.

42%



Compound annual growth rate of China's express delivery business in the past decade, the head of the State Post Bureau said on Monday.

30%



Drop of agricultural insurance premiums for poverty-stricken households by 2020, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Monday.

60b yuan



Bonds issued by companies in the aeronautics, space and national defense sectors in the past nine years and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, according to the bourse.

$8.5b



Bilateral trade between Myanmar and China from April to December 2017, according to Myanmar statistics.



