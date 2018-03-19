Messi takes Barca 11 points clear

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal during their La Liga match against Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday. Photo: VCG

Lionel Messi delivered another masterful performance as Barcelona sailed past Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Sunday to take an 11-point lead over nearest rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga.After putting Chelsea to the sword in the Champions League midweek, Messi scored for the sixth game in a row against Athletic at the Camp Nou to propel Barca closer to the domestic title. Messi now leads the Spanish league's ­scorers with 25 goals.Not to be outdone by his greatest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo then hit four goals as Real Madrid downed Girona 6-3 to move into third place, albeit still 15 points off Barcelona.A dominant start from Barca yielded the opening goal after just eight minutes as Messi found Jordi Alba out on the left, his pullback neatly side-footed into the far corner by Paco ­Alcacer, filling in for the suspended Luis Suarez.The hosts looked a constant threat early on and Philippe Coutinho was denied a second when he rattled the woodwork, while Ousmane Dembele should have done much better with just Kepa Arrizabalaga to beat.But the Athletic goalkeeper was powerless to keep out a crunching low drive from Messi on the half-hour, the Argentine taking a touch to control a pass from Dembele before lashing home.Coutinho, the club's record signing, struck the woodwork for a second time as he tried to lob Arrizabalaga after latching onto a clever lofted pass from Paulinho, who then smacked a curling shot of his own against the upright.Barca extended their unbeaten La Liga run to 36 matches dating back to last season, drawing to within two games of the record set Real Sociedad between 1979 and 1980.Real Madrid reclaimed third place from Valencia when Ronaldo took his La Liga goals tally this season to 22 with four in a 6-3 victory over Girona at the Bernabeu.Ronaldo has now scored 21 goals in all competitions in 13 games since the turn of the year.The Portuguese star opened the scoring with a deflection ­after 11 minutes, adding his ­second off the crossbar three minutes after the break when the two sides had been locked 1-1.Ronaldo teed up Lucas Vazquez on the hour mark before completing his hat trick four minutes later and adding a fourth in stoppage time.Welsh star Gareth Bale was also on the score sheet four minutes from time.Second-placed Atletico effectively surrendered their hopes of overhauling Barca at the top, as two late goals from 20-year-old Turkey striker Enes Unal handed Villarreal a 2-1 victory over Diego Simeone's side.