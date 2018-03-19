Lin stunned by Shi in All-England Open final

Chinese star Lin Dan was denied a seventh All-England Open title as his young compatriot Shi Yuqi clinched a shock victory in Sunday's final.



Seventh-seeded Shi profited from Lin's lackluster play to win 21-19, 16-21, 21-9 in Birmingham, England.



The surprising absence of Lin's famed attacking skills helped Shi to grow in confidence.



The 22-year-old was able to utilize his speed and hard-to-read overhead attacks without inhibition against one of the sport's all-time greats.



"I was more patient and controlled my pace, which helped me get the match back," said Shi, who admitted he was relieved to erase the memory of last year's final loss to Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei.



Lin would have been the ­oldest player in 63 years to win the All-England men's singles title had he prevailed.



But just when he had leveled the match with a burst of delicate drops and sliced smashes, he suddenly lost his rhythm.



"To [still] play at this level is good," said Lin, 34.



Lin became the first player ever to play in 10 All-England men's singles finals and made it the first all-Chinese men's Open final for a decade.



Both Chen Long, the Olympic champion who lost to Shi in the quarterfinals, and Lin have been nurturing the development of their compatriot.



Earlier Sunday, Tai Tzu-ying, the women's world No.1 from Chinese Taipei, became the first women's singles player in more than a decade to successfully defend the title.



