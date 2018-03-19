China improves social credit system

The Supreme People's Court (SPC) has signed a memorandum of cooperation on setting up a mechanism of information sharing with the Ministry of Civil Affairs
(MCA) to improve China's social credit system.
Chinese courts nationwide can access to a network for shared information including marriage registration, basic living allowance, social organization registration, individual income and social assistance, and a blacklist of dishonest people or groups, according to the SPC Monday.
The MCA will impose credit constraints and punishment on social organizations on the dishonest list.
The network will help Chinese courts improve efficiency in handling cases, urge dishonest people to implement legal instruments, and promote public credibility of the judiciary, the SPC said.
As of present, more than 2.2 million violators have implemented court judgements or made reconciliation agreements with plaintiffs under the network of shared information, it said.