China to launch Long March-5B rocket next year

China will launch the Long March-5
B carrier rocket around June 2019, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CAST) Monday.
The new generation of carrier rocket, the Long March-5B, has entered the model testing phase in preparation for space station missions.
Developed by the CAST, the rocket will have a total length of 53.7 meters, with a core-level diameter of five meters, a booster diameter of 3.35 meters, a takeoff weight of 837 tonnes.
It will have a low-Earth orbit carrying capacity greater than 22 tonnes, the largest among Long March carrier rockets.