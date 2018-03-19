Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Jordan's Aqaba

The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) announced on Monday the resumption of Turkish Airlines' flights to the coastal city of Aqaba, southern Jordan.



In a press statement, ASEZA said the number of tourists to Aqaba will increase from 600,000 per year currently to one million annually by 2020 as several plans are in the pipeline to bring more flights to Aqaba.



Three flights will be operated between Aqaba and Istanbul per week and they will help boost tourism to the Jordan's Red Sea port city, according to ASEZA.



"We believe this will bring real opportunities and open doors for tourism and trade," Naser Shraideh, ASEZA chief commissioner, said on Monday.



He added that a meeting was held with a Turkish business delegation during which ASEZA presented the investment opportunities available in Aqaba.



Turkish Airlines, which started its flights to Aqaba in 2003, suspended its flights there in late 2016 after some government's decision to impose fees.

