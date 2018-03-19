Lawmaker proposes lawyers for Chinese sports teams

A top Chinese lawmaker proposed that lawyers accompany Chinese sports teams at international events and manage their appeals and arbitration.



Wang Junfeng, head of the All China Lawyers Association and a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress, recently submitted the motion during the ongoing annual session of China's top legislature, People's Daily reported on Sunday.



Wang made the proposal due to Chinese athletes' failed appeals over decisions made by some referees at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Rio and London.



"Chinese teams have appealed, but did not succeed," which was due to the unfamiliarity with the appeal process and inadequate discourse in international sports organizations, Wang said.



The International Skating Union (ISU) dismissed an appeal by China over a disqualification in the women's 3,000-meters short track speed skating relay at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in February, which outraged Chinese sports fans.



The General Administration of Sport or the Chinese Olympic Committee could choose lawyers to accompany the national teams, with each lawyer studying the legal questions of one or two sports, Wang said.



The lawyers could quickly react to legal issues at the games and better defend the interests of Chinese athletes, Wang noted.



The government departments the national teams belong to would pay for the legal services and provide rewards.



The Court of Arbitration for Sports of the International Olympic Committee forms special ad hoc divisions to hear urgent cases that arise during the Olympic Games. The turn-around time for arbitration decisions made by the ad hoc division is as short as 24 hours.



Global Times

