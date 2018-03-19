Spring view seen across China

People enjoy the view of peach flowers in shower at Chudong Village of Daweishan Township in Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Peng Hongxia)

Sparrows are seen among cole flowers in Dahu Township of Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Peng Hongxia)

A train passes the cole flowers field in Jiayang Township of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Wei)

Photo taken on March 18, 2018 shows the spring view of Fengxiang Village in Jishou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Biao)

Magnolia flowers are seen in Songping Village of Shadaogou Township in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)