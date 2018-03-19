China’s oceanic authority calls for measures on rising sea levels

China's oceanic authority on Monday called for measures to cope with rising sea levels.



A report released by the State Oceanic Administration (SOA) said that the average sea level along China's coast in 2017 was 58 millimeters higher than the average level between 1993 and 2011.



In the past six years, the sea level along China's coast had remained at a high level compared with the previous 24 years.



The situation is the result of climate change and global warming, which have increased the temperatures of China's coastal regions and the ocean, according to the report.



Rising sea levels will increase the area inundated by seawater, aggravate marine disasters, and harm the ecosystem, said Chen Zhi, an SOA official.



The report said the ability to prevent and respond to disasters should be improved.



Coastal cities should also verify flood protection capabilities and upgrade design standards for important infrastructure projects in the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta, and the coastal areas of Bohai.



The report called for protecting ecological resources, including coastal mangroves, swamps, and reeds.



The report proposed pushing forward international cooperation in global marine governance, such as observation and prediction, risk assessment, and the response to rising sea levels.



Xinhua

