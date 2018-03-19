Chinese Academic Mapping Platform goes online

An academic mapping platform developed by Zhejiang and Harvard universities has been launched, authorities said Monday.



The Chinese Academic Mapping Platform includes data and maps in various fields, such as demography, religion and climate, according to Zhejiang University.



The platform will publish, share, and compare geographic data layers, for academic research, policy-making and social services, according to the memorandum of understanding signed by the two universities in October.



Peter K. Bolf, vice provost for advances in learning at Harvard, praised this cooperative project which will help in the creation of knowledge.

