Kremlin to UK on spy poisoning row: Show evidence or apologize

The Kremlin said on Monday that London would either have to back up its assertions that Russia was behind the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter in Britain with evidence or apologize "sooner or later."



Britain has accused Russia of being responsible for the use of a Soviet-era nerve agent called Novichok which was used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that Britain's allegations were "difficult to explain... groundless and slanderous."



Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday it was nonsense to think that Moscow was responsible for the attack.



Inspectors from the world's chemical weapons watchdog on Monday began examining the poison used to the spy.



On Monday, inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) began running independent tests on samples taken from Salisbury to verify the British analysis, said an OPCW source.



"The team from The Hague will meet with officials from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory and the police to discuss the process for collecting samples, including environmental ones," Britain's Foreign Office said.



British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday, before meeting his EU counterparts in Brussels, that Russian denials of responsibility were "increasingly absurd."



"This is a classic Russian strategy of trying to conceal the needle of truth in a haystack of lies and obfuscation. They're not fooling anybody any more," Johnson told reporters.



"There is scarcely a country around the table here in Brussels that has not been affected in recent years by some kind of malign or disruptive Russian behavior."





