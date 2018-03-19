Trump tweets slam Muller’s Russia probe

US President Donald Trump Sunday intensified his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation as biased against him, but stopped just short of targeting the special counsel - whose ouster lawmakers warned would cross a "massive red line."



In a morning flurry on Twitter, Trump insisted that Mueller's team of investigators is staffed with "hardened" Democrats biased against him.



"Does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!" Trump wrote. The night before, he had tweeted, "The Mueller probe should never have been started."



The salvo was the latest in a growing confrontation over Mueller's investigation, which is probing whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russian attempts to sway the 2016 election in his favor, but also whether the president sought to obstruct justice.



Trump also took aim at former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who was sacked on Friday two days before his retirement, and former FBI director James Comey, who was fired by Trump last year.



McCabe had an early role in the Russia inquiry and has knowledge of Trump and Comey's interactions.





