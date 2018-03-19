Japan’s Abe hails Putin’s re-election

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election and the two leaders agreed to work together to help achieve North Korea
's denuclearization, the foreign ministry said.
Abe expressed congratulations in telephone talks after Putin cruised to victory in Russia's presidential election, giving him at least another six years in power.
"The two leaders confirmed their close cooperation in realizing North Korea's denuclearization" before an expected summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
, the ministry said in a statement.
Abe and Putin also discussed joint economic activities on disputed islands and "humanitarian measures" for former Japanese islanders, the ministry said.
The Soviet Union seized the islands off Japan's northern coast - called the Southern Kurils by Moscow and the Northern Territories by Tokyo - in 1945 in the closing days of World War II.
The two leaders, who have been struggling to make progress on the decades-old dispute, are scheduled to meet in May.