Moody's upgrades Belarus' sovereign ratings to B3, stable outlook

Global rating agency Moody's has upgraded Belarus' sovereign ratings to B3 from Caa1 and the outlook is stable, the agency said Monday in its press release.



The upgrade to B3 reflects the improvement of Belarus' position on external liquidity, as well as the reduction of the current account deficit, experts said.



It also reflects an improvement in the forecast for the Belarusian economy and the country's readiness to fully meet its debt obligations, despite external risks, they said.



Analysts also note Belarus has exited from a two-year recession and sees active growth of targeted lending to state banks and companies.

